Woman Makes Dress Out Of 10,000 Starburst Wrappers

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania woman makes a dress out of 10,000 Starburst wrappers.
Emily Seilhamer, of Elizabethtown, told PennLive that it took her five years to make the dress out of the thousands of Starburst wrappers.
“I had to change the original design quite a few times but that’s OK. I’m happy with the one I ended up with,” the 24-year-old told PennLive.
Seilhamer showed off the dress on her Facebook page earlier this week.
“With the use of elastic thread, I was able to sew the links together into a ‘fabric’ to create the dress,” she wrote. “My husband and I met when he offered me a pack of Starburst a few years before the project started. As his favorite candy he began to save grocery bags full of wrappers for me… The dress had a nice spot next to the gift table at our wedding almost two years ago!”
Seilhamer estimates it cost around $1,000 for all the Starbursts needed to make the dress.