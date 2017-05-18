Philly Officer Facing Charges For Allegedly Shooting At Driver Following Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Philadelphia police officer is facing charges after he allegedly fired his weapon on a civilian’s car last year.
On May 31, 2016, authorities say Officer Ross Scott was operating his motorcycle off-duty near the 3500 block of North Broad Street when the driver of a Monte Carlo allegedly cut him off.
Investigators say Scott collided with the passenger’s side of the vehicle, flipped onto the hood and flew into the roadway.
That’s when police say Scott removed his firearm and pointed his weapon toward the driver, causing them to flee the scene.
According to investigators, Scott fired his weapon three times as the vehicle fled.
Scott, a nine-year veteran of the force, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has suspended Scott for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.
