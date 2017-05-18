AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Robert Mueller’s Appointment As Special Counsel Drawing Bipartisan Praise

May 18, 2017 12:52 PM By Tim Jimenez
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel is drawing bipartisan praise.

Congressman Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania’s 13th District and other democrats have been pushing for an independent investigation. Boyle says Mueller is the right person for the job with great experience. Twelve years as the head of the FBI.

“Under both a democratic and republican President. Someone who is well-respected above the board. This is exactly the kind of person who should run an investigation of this seriousness,” he said.

Similar praise from Republican Congressman Pat Meehan of Pennsylvania’s 7th district. He calls Mueller a “man of integrity”

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey commends the decision, his Republican counterpart Pat Toomey says Mueller will do the job with “integrity and professionalism.”

New Jersey’s Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker both supportive, Menendez says they need to make sure the investigation is shielded from partisan politics.

