Philly FOP President: Krasner Is ‘Anti-Law Enforcement’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President of the Philadelphia FOP, John McNesby, called out Larry Krasner, who emerged from this week’s primary as the Democratic nominee for District Attorney, for being anti-police during an interview with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

“It’s going to be tough for the cops out there, this guy, his whole career, has been anti-law enforcement. He’s been against police. He’s sued police. Police are always the enemy. I don’t know how we’re going to be able to work with this guy if he is elected.”

He alleged that supporters of Krasner really don’t understand who they are voting for.

“I don’t think anybody that’s stood with Krasner, and I may be wrong, anybody that has stood with him during this election, during this primary, actually knows his past, actually knows anything about him. You ask anybody that works at the Criminal Justice Center, you ask anybody that works in that DA’s office, you ask any cop on the street that’s been around more than eight to ten years, they know this guy.”

He also said he expects protests in the city to escalate if Krasner defeats his Republican opponent in November.

“What you had there was a group of people who, they’re professional protesters. They’re the problems that the police officers have every day throughout Center City. They just have nothing better to do than to wreak havoc around the city. Now that his guy has won the primary and may be successful in November, and I stress the word may, this group, this lynch mob here, has, pretty much, taken for granted that they have yarn out for once he gets elected and they’ll be able to do what they want to do.”