Penn Vet’s Working Dog Center Celebrates Newest Graduates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn Vet’s Working Dog Center has been producing an elite group of scent detection dogs that have gone onto all sorts of jobs; from sniffing out bed bugs, to narcotics and explosive detection.

It was graduation day for three special canines who are the newest members of area police departments.

Since the Working Dog Center was formed nearly five years ago, 40 canines have graduated from the program.

Among the latest grads is Jerry, a 16-month-old German Shepard who specializes in narcotics detection.

Jerry is the newest member of the Norristown Police Department, with his partner Officer Bryan Nawoschik.

“He’ll be in the car, answering calls of service, being out in the community meeting people, helping us improve our community relations with community members in Norristown, and if there is ever a need for a narcotics search he will be completing those as well,” said Officer Nawoschik.

Jerry went through the program and is now a full-fledged police officer ready to serve his community

Bob Dougherty, the Law Enforcement Canine Coordinator, says Jerry will be coming back for periodic training.

“Jerry is at a point now in his learning abilities that he is an awesome scent dog, and once he goes through the rest of his training here, he’ll be a pretty strong force to reckon with at 80 pounds,” he said.

Other dogs in Jerry’s graduating class are Fearghas, who joined the Lower Merion Police Department, and Kilo, who is SEPTA’s first narcotic detection K9 officer.