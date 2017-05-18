AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 18

May 18, 2017 8:41 AM By Chris Stigall
6:00 House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a meeting with other House Republicans that he thought Russia was paying Donald Trump.

6:06 Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been named special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the election and collusion with the Trump campaign.

6:18 Musician Chris Cornell died last night after a show in Detroit.

6:35 What’s Trending: Lucky Charms, Five Guys

6:50 During a commencement speech for at the Coast Guard Academy, Donald Trump says he has been treated unfairly by the media.

7:00 Democratic District Attorney nominee in Philadelphia Larry Krasner fired back at criticism from the Fraternal Order of Police.

7:20 Pat Toomey: Donald Trump should pick a Democrat to lead the FBI.

8:00 Chris welcomes Jon Hoyt and Jennifer Sherlock in studio to discuss the All-Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival.

8:20 Chris talks with healthcare executive Paul Mango, who yesterday announced his run for Governor of Pennsylvania.

8:35 What’s Trending: Roger AilesJimmy Fallon, Suing a first date, Wolf Blitzer

