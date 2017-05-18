News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 18

6:00 House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a meeting with other House Republicans that he thought Russia was paying Donald Trump.
6:06 Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been named special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the election and collusion with the Trump campaign.
6:18 Musician Chris Cornell died last night after a show in Detroit.
6:35 What’s Trending: Lucky Charms, Five Guys
6:50 During a commencement speech for at the Coast Guard Academy, Donald Trump says he has been treated unfairly by the media.
7:00 Democratic District Attorney nominee in Philadelphia Larry Krasner fired back at criticism from the Fraternal Order of Police.
7:20 Pat Toomey: Donald Trump should pick a Democrat to lead the FBI.
8:00 Chris welcomes Jon Hoyt and Jennifer Sherlock in studio to discuss the All-Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival.
8:20 Chris talks with healthcare executive Paul Mango, who yesterday announced his run for Governor of Pennsylvania.
8:35 What’s Trending: Roger Ailes, Jimmy Fallon, Suing a first date, Wolf Blitzer