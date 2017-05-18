Blount Could Be The Right Fit In The Eagles Backfield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–LeGarrette Blount was a man with options this off-season.

The Former New England Running Back rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Blount had the option of signing with several different teams during the spring. With the Eagles in the market for a running back, Blount decided to make Philadelphia his home for the 2017 season.

“I chose Philly because I thought it was the best fit for me,” said Blount. “I like the guys here. I like the way they do things around here and the way they play ball. I feel like this was the perfect fit for me.”

There were a host of questions surrounding the Eagles’ backfield after the 2016 campaign. The return of Ryan Mathews is doubtful and Wendell Smallwood may not be ready for full-time duty. Darren Sproles is still valuable in a limited role and rookie Donnel Pumphrey is expected to make an impact, but Blount could be the workhorse the Eagles have been looking for in 2017. Blount is excited to do his part but would be more than willing to share the load with his new teammates.

“I’m excited to come in here and compete,” Blount said. “Whatever position they want me to fill and whatever they want me to do, I’m here for them. I’m a very coachable player, so I’m excited just to be here and compete with those guys.”

Blount has had two stints in New England and has won a pair of championships with the Patriots. Bringing in a player who was part of a championship atmosphere in New England could make Blount’s addition valuable in the locker room as well as on the field. Meanwhile, Blount believes he is joining a team which is set to take the next step in the upcoming season.

“They’re a really good team,” said Blount. “They were a really good team before I came. They have a lot of really special players on this team that make a lot of good plays, so I just want to fit in there somewhere.”

While Blount is willing to share the amount of carries with his teammates, it is easy to believe the former Patriot will be the featured back in the Eagles offense. Blount will also be valuable in short yardage situatios, an area in which the Eagles struggled in 2016. With the addition of Blount, the Eagles are hoping they have added another important piece to their offensive puzzle. Blount is hoping it will be the beginning of a special run in Philadelphia.

“I’ve been a part of something special before,” Blount said. “You just get the feeling that they have something special here. I want to be a part of that.”

And how many years will the 30-year-old running back be able to help his new team?

“As many as I need to play,” Quipped Blount.