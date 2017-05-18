Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Hudson River Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a getaway packed with scenic beauty, history and relaxation. KYW’s Jay Lloyd suggests a weekend in the Hudson River Valley.

In the morning haze, it looks like a sprawling castle, perched on a hilltop.

To the east – the Hudson River.

To the west, the rising peaks of the Catskill Mountains.

The 19th century Mohonk Mountain house is a resort dedicated to passive recreation.

You’ll be hard pressed to even find a TV set.

Nina Smiley, a descendant of the brothers who built Mohonk stone by stone encourages fresh air meanderings.

“Go outdoors to enjoy nature, to feel nature, to experience nature,” she said.

Eighty five miles of multi-challenging hiking trails, horseback mounted riding paths, fishing and botanical gardens make it easy. But nearby is a treasure of Americana – Hyde Park, the Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt homestead, the Culinary Institute of America and West Point.

Only three hours from home, but a gateway to the past in a rare pristine setting.

