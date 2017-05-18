AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Hudson River Valley

May 18, 2017 4:00 AM By Jay Lloyd
Filed Under: Jay Lloyd, Jay Lloyd's Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a getaway packed with scenic beauty, history and relaxation. KYW’s Jay Lloyd suggests a weekend in the Hudson River Valley.

In the morning haze, it looks like a sprawling castle, perched on a hilltop.

To the east – the Hudson River.

To the west, the rising peaks of the Catskill Mountains.

The 19th century Mohonk Mountain house is a resort dedicated to passive recreation.

You’ll be hard pressed to even find a TV set.

Nina Smiley, a descendant of the brothers who built Mohonk stone by stone encourages fresh air meanderings.

“Go outdoors to enjoy nature, to feel nature, to experience nature,” she said.

Eighty five miles of multi-challenging hiking trails, horseback mounted riding paths, fishing and botanical gardens make it easy. But nearby is a treasure of Americana – Hyde Park, the Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt homestead, the Culinary Institute of America and West Point.

Only three hours from home, but a gateway to the past in a rare pristine setting.

—–

“Jay Lloyd’s Getaway” Main Page

 

 

More from Jay Lloyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch