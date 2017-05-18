Gunman Pleads Guilty In Shooting Of Folcroft Police Officer

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) — The gunman behind the shooting of a Folcroft police officer pleads guilty to attempted murder.
Donte Island faces up to 140 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to attempted murder in the shooting of Folcroft Officer Chris Dorman.
While responding to a 911 call of reported drug activity in June 2016, Dorman was shot seven times by Island.
Dorman fully recovered from the shooting and is back on the job.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan said at the time that Island is a career criminal and that was recently released after serving a 15-year prison sentence at the time of the shooting.