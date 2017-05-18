Gov. Wolf Stops In Philly For ‘Neighborhood Check-Up’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf took a stroll in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia Thursday afternoon to take the pulse of the neighborhood and businesses.
The governor took a walking tour of the 54th Street Business Corridor with City Councilman Curtis Jones and state Rep. Morgan Cephas. The governor called it a “check-up” on how the community is progressing.
“I was here three years ago and I think one of the things that I wanted to show off, with both of them, is how much has changed, and it’s really impressive,” said Wolf.
Councilman Jones says it shows Wolf’s commitment to the neighborhoods.
“He made a commitment to middle neighborhoods, not just low-income or high-income, but middle neighborhoods that don’t qualify for subsidies but need every day, paycheck-to-paycheck help from government’s investment,” said Jones.
He says the new Wynne Ballroom is an example of that, with 53 new apartment units for seniors.