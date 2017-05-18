College Creates New Ice Cream Flavor In Honor Of Biden

ITHACA, N.Y. (CBS) — Cornell University has created a new ice cream flavor in honor of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Cornell Dairy came up with a vanilla-based, chocolate chip-filled ice cream.
Students will vote on the name.
It’s no secret the former vice president is a big fan of the sweet treat.
He had been photographed indulging in a few tasty cones over the years while in office.
Biden will address Cornell’s senior convocation next Saturday.