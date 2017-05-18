AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

College Creates New Ice Cream Flavor In Honor Of Biden

May 18, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: ice cream, Joe Biden

ITHACA, N.Y. (CBS) — Cornell University has created a new ice cream flavor in honor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cornell Dairy came up with a vanilla-based, chocolate chip-filled ice cream.

Biden Says Clinton Campaign Didn’t Appeal To Middle Class

Students will vote on the name.

It’s no secret the former vice president is a big fan of the sweet treat.

Biden, Wife Sign Multi-Book Deal

He had been photographed indulging in a few tasty cones over the years while in office.

Biden will address Cornell’s senior convocation next Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch