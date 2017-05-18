City Councilman Withdraws Manayunk Apartment Bill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Councilman Curtis Jones has halted a project to redevelop St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Manayunk, withdrawing a bill that would have allowed an apartment building in the parking lot.
The archdiocese shut down the church in October 2015, and Councilman Jones was initially supportive of the proposal to put a 100-unit apartment building on the grounds.
That changed, he says, over the course of several community meetings where neighbors made their case.
“They’re already besieged by challenges of parking, challenges of traffic flow, challenges of density, it wasn’t right,” Jones said.
Jones pulled a bill that would have changed zoning for the project. He says the builder can still change his plans. The builder declined comment.
The larger lesson, though, may be for residents, who oppose projects in their neighborhoods.
“Actually, it is proof positive that we do listen,” said Jones.