Carlin & Reese Play In Pickup Basketball ‘Open Challenge’

May 18, 2017 8:03 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First thing’s first — what is the Open Challenge?

The #OpenChallenge was started with a tweet from Jeff McDevitt, who is now commissioner of the game, over two years ago.

The idea is simple: a way for Philly sports fans, who often interact on Twitter, to play pickup basketball together at 18th and Catharine. Oh by the way, most players wear random, old school basketball jerseys.

“It’s a good way just to utilize the city and get together,” McDevitt said on Wednesday’s 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show. 

Listen: Jeff McDevitt on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show

 

On Wednesday evening, Chris Carlin and Ike Reese decided to lace ’em up with the boys on the Graduate Hospital area blacktop. “LET IT RAIN!”

Let’s just say it didn’t go so well for Carlin and Reese.

 

 

