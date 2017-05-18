‘Armed & Dangerous’ Man Being Sought In Bucks County

May 18, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: News, Police

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Bucks County are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of starting several confrontations in the community.

Police say 32-year-old Brandon Grosso has been involved in several incidents in the surrounding community, including shooting a shotgun at someone’s vehicle.

Brandon Grosso

Credit: RICHLAND TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT

Grosso is believed to be driving a late model Mercedes Benz sedan with an unknown registration. The vehicle is believed to be light blue or gray in color.

Police are calling Grosso armed and dangerous.

Any information should be forwarded to the Richland Township Police Department, 215-536-9500 or 215-795-2931.

