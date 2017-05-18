7-Eleven Resurrects ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’

WATCH: Trump Holds Joint News Conference With Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos

May 18, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Bring Your Own Cup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rejoice, Slurpee lovers! 7-Eleven is resurrecting “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”

For just two days – May 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – customers can fill up their cup with their favorite Slurpee for $1.50.

But you can’t bring in just any cup. It cannot be larger than 10 inches in diameter and it’s only one cup per person.

The cup must also be watertight and be food-safe clean.

The limited-time offer is good at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

