7-Eleven Resurrects ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rejoice, Slurpee lovers! 7-Eleven is resurrecting “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”
For just two days – May 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – customers can fill up their cup with their favorite Slurpee for $1.50.
Woman Makes Dress Out Of 10,000 Starburst Wrappers
But you can’t bring in just any cup. It cannot be larger than 10 inches in diameter and it’s only one cup per person.
The cup must also be watertight and be food-safe clean.
Kentucky Girl Scout Leader Accused Of Stealing Cookies
The limited-time offer is good at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.