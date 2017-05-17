AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Zeoli Show Log 5.17.17

May 17, 2017 5:54 PM By Rich Zeoli

3 pm– News of a possible President Trump impeachment is making its rounds today

3:30 pm–The National Review’s Andrew C. McCarthy calls into the show to talk to Rich

3:50 pm– Paul Ryan says we need the facts on the Comey Memo 

4 pm–  Vulgar chants were heard at the Larry Krasner victory party

4:25 pm- The Turkish President’s body guards are being accused of beating up people in D.C.

4:40 pm– Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker wants to make it more difficult to remove government regulations through congressional review

5 pm– Deep State leaks of highly classified information may cause a problem

5:20 pm–Joe Scarborough and Jonathan Turley have an interesting conversation

5:50 pm– Wolf Blitzer and the media call for Trumps impeachment

