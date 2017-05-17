Zeoli Show Log 5.17.17
3 pm– News of a possible President Trump impeachment is making its rounds today
3:30 pm–The National Review’s Andrew C. McCarthy calls into the show to talk to Rich
3:50 pm– Paul Ryan says we need the facts on the Comey Memo
4 pm– Vulgar chants were heard at the Larry Krasner victory party
4:25 pm- The Turkish President’s body guards are being accused of beating up people in D.C.
4:40 pm– Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker wants to make it more difficult to remove government regulations through congressional review
5 pm– Deep State leaks of highly classified information may cause a problem
5:20 pm–Joe Scarborough and Jonathan Turley have an interesting conversation
5:50 pm– Wolf Blitzer and the media call for Trumps impeachment