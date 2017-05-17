NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Wawa Announces Mobile Ordering Option

May 17, 2017 10:36 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Ordering your favorite hoagie at Wawa just got even easier.

Now you can place your order before even going to the store.

“We are thrilled to offer this exciting new enhancement as an added convenience to our Wawa Rewards members at all of our stores,” said Jim Morey, Wawa’s Executive Vice President. “At Wawa, we exist to go beyond filling customer orders, to fulfill customers’ lives every day. This new mobile ordering enhancement takes that commitment to the next level. We recognize that our customers are increasingly busy and constantly on-the-go, and by offering mobile ordering, we

Wawa officially launched its mobile ordering option on Wednesday.

You just have to use the app and have a gift card loaded on your account to order any food or drinks. Then you pay for your order when you pick it up at the store.

