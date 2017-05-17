The Dom Giordano Show: Sebastian Gorka, Eric Bolling & Matt Schlapp | May 17

9:00-New York Times reports of a memo from President Trump to Director Comey to stop investigation on General Flynn.
9:05-Chris Cuomo, “Thank God for leakers.”
9:35-Larry Krasner wins the Philadelphia District Attorney Democratic primary.
10:05-Resistance summer by the DNC.
10:20-Philadelphia changing city contracts to best-value not lowest cost.
10:35-Dr. Sebastian Gorka joined discussing President Trump’s upcoming visit to the middle east and the accusations of President Trump leaking information to the Russians.
11:00-Eric Bolling of Fox News joined discussing the breaking news from the NYT’s on the President Trump memo.
11:15-Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union, joined his experience working in the President Bush administration and his involvement with the hiring of Director James Comey in the Department of Justice.