Texas Man Suing Woman For Texting During Date

May 17, 2017 9:05 AM By Timothy McLaughlin
Filed Under: Timothy McLaughlin

TEXAS (CBS) — A man is suing a woman after he says she texted throughout the course of their date at a Texas movie theater.

The plaintiff, Brandon Clarke Vezmar, is seeking damages in the amount of $17.31, the cost of two movie tickets. He says the woman texted during the film and she eventually left the theater when he asked her to stop.

In the lawsuit, Vezmar says he purchased the tickets on May 6, and that the woman sent text messages on her cellphone 10 to 20 times during the first 15 minutes of the film.

The suit says texting is in “direct violation of the theater’s policy, adversely affecting the viewing experience of [Vezmar] and others.”

“While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as Defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society,” the lawsuit reads.

Vezmar told the Austin-American Statesmen that the alleged texting took place during Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

