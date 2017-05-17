South Jersey Man Found Guilty Of Torching Ex-Wife’s Home, Injuring Firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey man has been convicted of arson for setting fire to the home he once shared with his ex-wife.
Two days after a judge awarded ownership of the home to Bret Henderson’s ex-wife, he set it on fire.
The fire consumed more than 80-percent of the home on Haggas Avenue in Deptford Township, and a volunteer firefighter was injured while trying to extinguish the blaze.
A fire marshal testified that gasoline was poured in two locations inside prior to the fire.
Henderson was convicted of arson and aggravated assault for the firefighter’s injuries.
Sentencing is scheduled for next month.