AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

South Jersey Man Found Guilty Of Torching Ex-Wife’s Home, Injuring Firefighter

May 17, 2017 4:03 PM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: arson, Arson Fire, KYW Newsradio, Mike Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey man has been convicted of arson for setting fire to the home he once shared with his ex-wife.

Two days after a judge awarded ownership of the home to Bret Henderson’s ex-wife, he set it on fire.

The fire consumed more than 80-percent of the home on Haggas Avenue in Deptford Township, and a volunteer firefighter was injured while trying to extinguish the blaze.

A fire marshal testified that gasoline was poured in two locations inside prior to the fire.

Henderson was convicted of arson and aggravated assault for the firefighter’s injuries.

Sentencing is scheduled for next month.

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch