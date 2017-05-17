Are Rompers For Men The New Summer Outfit?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re thinking about a father’s day gift — we have a suggestion.
It’s the newest trend in menswear.
It’s the male version of the romper — it’s called the RompHim.
It’s a one piece garment like women and babies wear — with a button-up front, adjustable waist, and zipper fly.
The company launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $10,000 to mass produce the RompHims.
They’ve already raised more than a $100,000.