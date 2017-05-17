AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Are Rompers For Men The New Summer Outfit?

May 17, 2017 11:30 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re thinking about a father’s day gift — we have a suggestion.

It’s the newest trend in menswear.

It’s the male version of the romper — it’s called the RompHim.

It’s a one piece garment like women and babies wear — with a button-up front, adjustable waist, and zipper fly.

The company launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $10,000 to mass produce the RompHims.

They’ve already raised more than a $100,000.

