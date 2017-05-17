NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Baby Donkey Born At PSPCA Finally Gets Name

May 17, 2017 5:39 PM
donkey, pspca

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A baby donkey born at the Pennsylvania SPCA in Hunting Park last week finally has a name.

The PSPCA announced Wednesday that the new donkey’s name is Georgie.

On top of Georgie, voters were also able to pick Lil’ Sebastian, Van, J.R. (Romeo, Jr.) and Lucky.

Georgie’s mom, Sadie, was rescued by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers with another mini-donkey, Romeo, from a farm in Huntington County in January.

Along with a cow, a goat, chickens, roosters and two beagles, Sadie and Romeo had been left starving, according to the PSPCA.

Concerned neighbors called an animal cruelty hotline and officers responded.

