Progressive Wing Of Philly’s Democratic Party Asserts Itself In Big Way In Primary Election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Philadelphia produced a couple of surprises that could have long-term implications for the party.
Lawrence Krasner not only won the race for district attorney, he got nearly 40 percent of the vote in a seven-candidate race.
Upstart challenger Rebecca Rhynhart beat the three-term incumbent Alan Butkovitz for city controller by 20 points.
In a low turn-out election, “progressives” turned out– energized, Butkovitz believes, by the election of President Donald Trump.
“We’re going through a revolution right now. I think there’s tremendous anger about Trump being in the White House and being so ill-suited for the job.”
Party chairman Bob Brady sees another factor…money. Krasner got a giant campaign contribution from billionaire George Soros, which he’s surprised didn’t trouble progressives who normally oppose dark money.
“We have no idea why he’s involved in the Philadelphia DA’s race but they were successful. Money really made a major difference.”
Krasner and Rhynhart now become the front-runners in the general election.