Philly Soccer Show: Fafa Picault’s Wonder Goal Helps Power Union’s 4-0 Win Against DC United

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union scored some highlight reel worthy goals in their win against D.C. United, and the KYW Philly Soccer Show has one of the goalscorers. Winger Fafa Picault talks with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio this week. The New York native’s wonder strike put the Union up 2-0 against their Eastern Conference rivals. Picault, who signed with the Union in the offseason, talks about coming to the team after spending much of his playing career in Europe. He also talks about the strong bond the team has with each other and how that got the team through their tough start.

The Union get right back to it Wednesday night, as they face Houston Dynamo at Talen Energy Field. The Dynamo are the top of the Western Conference right now and are coming off a 2-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps. Houston features former Union forward Andrew Wenger.

Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast …

——-

“Philly Soccer Show” main page

More CBS Philly Sports News

Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.