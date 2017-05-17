Philadelphia Kicks Off Second Annual ‘Parks On Tap’ Program

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

May 17, 2017 4:13 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A traveling beer garden will be making its way to 20 different parks in Philadelphia over the coming months.

Mayor Jim Kenney helped tap the ceremonial keg, kicking off the second annual “Parks on Tap.”

“We have expanded the program to include more parks and new neighborhoods,” Kenney said.

The mobile beer garden will be in a different park every week through September. It will be opened every day except on Monday and Tuesday, with the exception of some holidays. This week, it’s in the Azalea Garden off Kelly Drive behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“We have a full list of drafts on tap. We’ve got wine,” said Elizabeth Moselle, with one of the partners, Fairmount Park Conservancy. “This year we will have frozen cocktails, non-alcoholic things, as well. Food, snacks, games.”

The program is designed to bring people together in city’s parks. A portion of the proceeds from “Parks on Tap” go to support Philadelphia’s park system.

Click here for a list of participating parks.

