AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Palestinian Professor Refuses Second Invitation To Speak At Friends’ Central School

May 17, 2017 8:30 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A professor at the center of controversy at a private Main Line school is turning down a second invitation to speak there.

Last week, right after firing the two teachers who invited a Palestinian professor to address a student club in February, Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood invited Sa’ed Atshan again. But Atshan says he’s not speaking unless teachers Ariel Eure and Layla Helwa are hired back.

Student protests erupted in February when the school cancelled Atshan’s original speech. Attorney Mark Schwartz represents the teachers, and is a friend of Atshan’s.

“He’s a pretty devout Quaker,” Schwartz said. “And he perhaps somewhat naively believes that they should be rehired and then he’d be happy to speak.”

In a statement, Atshan says he’s “heartbroken at how this situation has unfolded,” and says it is “not too late” for Friends’ Central to reinstate the teachers.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch