AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 17

May 17, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: American Idol, Amtrak, Andrew McCarthy, Chris Stigall, Donald Trump, James Comey, Jim Leary, Jimmy Kimmel, Joel Embiid, Katy Perry, Little Mermaid, Michael Flynn, National Review, Philadelphia 76ers, Piazza Pet of the Week, Roseanne, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Vladimir Putin, What's Trending

Chris discusses reports that Donald Trump urged former FBI Director James Comey not to investigate Michael Flynn, Pennsylvania primary results and a man arrested in Arizona for threatening a Congresswoman. He talked with pizza delivery man Jim Leary about taking a pizza to a broken down Amtrak train and Andrew McCarthy from National Review about the reports on Donald Trump and James Comey.

6:00 A man was arrested in Arizona for threatening a Congresswoman.

6:06 News reports indicate a memo from James Comey exists that says Donald Trump attempted to intervene in the investigation of Michael Flynn.

6:35 What’s Trending: Katy Perry, American Idol, Roseanne, Little Mermaid

6:50 The Sixers will pick third in this years NBA Draft.

7:35 Chris talks with Jim Leary, a pizza delivery man who took a pizza to a broken down Amtrak train.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you want to adopt a pet for your family.

8:03 Vladimir Putin said he is willing to provide transcripts of Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian officials.

8:20 Chris speaks with Andrew McCarthy from National Review about former FBI Director James Comey’s memo about the Russian investigation.

8:35 What’s Trending: Joel Embiid, First date from hell, Jimmy Kimmel, Oreo

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch