News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 17

Chris discusses reports that Donald Trump urged former FBI Director James Comey not to investigate Michael Flynn, Pennsylvania primary results and a man arrested in Arizona for threatening a Congresswoman. He talked with pizza delivery man Jim Leary about taking a pizza to a broken down Amtrak train and Andrew McCarthy from National Review about the reports on Donald Trump and James Comey.
6:00 A man was arrested in Arizona for threatening a Congresswoman.
6:06 News reports indicate a memo from James Comey exists that says Donald Trump attempted to intervene in the investigation of Michael Flynn.
6:35 What’s Trending: Katy Perry, American Idol, Roseanne, Little Mermaid
6:50 The Sixers will pick third in this years NBA Draft.
7:35 Chris talks with Jim Leary, a pizza delivery man who took a pizza to a broken down Amtrak train.
7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you want to adopt a pet for your family.
8:03 Vladimir Putin said he is willing to provide transcripts of Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian officials.
8:20 Chris speaks with Andrew McCarthy from National Review about former FBI Director James Comey’s memo about the Russian investigation.
8:35 What’s Trending: Joel Embiid, First date from hell, Jimmy Kimmel, Oreo