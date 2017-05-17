NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Seek Suspect In 2 Smash-And-Grab Burglaries

May 17, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Mantua Township Police Department

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Mantua Township Police Department is investigating two smash-and-grab burglaries that took place last week.

Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Bucks County Sheriff’s Deputy

Police say that sometime after 3 a.m. on May 8, a suspect entered several businesses in the CVS Plaza in West Deptford Township, and was then captured on surveillance video entering Picasso’s Pizza in Mantua Township.

Police say the surveillance video shows the suspect breaking the front door of the pizzeria with a stone. A few minutes later, police say, the same suspect smashed in the front door at Rita’s Water Ice and fled after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, under 6 feet, with a thin build. The suspect was wearing black and gray pants, and a jacket with a small reflective stripe on the lower back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch