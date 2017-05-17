Police Seek Suspect In 2 Smash-And-Grab Burglaries

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Mantua Township Police Department is investigating two smash-and-grab burglaries that took place last week.
Police say that sometime after 3 a.m. on May 8, a suspect entered several businesses in the CVS Plaza in West Deptford Township, and was then captured on surveillance video entering Picasso’s Pizza in Mantua Township.
Police say the surveillance video shows the suspect breaking the front door of the pizzeria with a stone. A few minutes later, police say, the same suspect smashed in the front door at Rita’s Water Ice and fled after taking an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, under 6 feet, with a thin build. The suspect was wearing black and gray pants, and a jacket with a small reflective stripe on the lower back.