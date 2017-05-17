LaVar Ball Called ‘Disrespectful To Women’ By Radio Host

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LaVar Ball went after FOX Sports’ Kristine Leahy on Wednesday’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

When the topic of the $495 Big Baller Brand sneakers came up, Leahy — who has previously been critical of Ball — pressed on how many sneakers he sold.

“Stay in your lane,” Ball said. “I don’t even worry about her over there. She scares me, that’s why I don’t look over there. Leave me alone. I’ll tell you, 400, 500 pair. ”

here's some of what happened before that led to this exchange pic.twitter.com/9dirmUd25p — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 17, 2017

“My problem is you are a hater,” Ball said.

“I would never wear a Big Baller shirt,” he continued, mocking Leahy.

Later in show, Ball attacked Whitlock, saying he “can’t comment on anything but snacks.” Leahy took exception to that comment.

Lavar Ball: "Jason Whitlock can't comment on anything but snacks." — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) May 17, 2017

Earlier in the show Leahy and Ball got into it over marketing his company to women, which Ball said he doesn’t need to do.

LaVar Ball making threatening comments towards @KristineLeahy on "The Herd." pic.twitter.com/O2ePgbnVug — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 17, 2017

“I never disrespect women, but if you act like that, guess what?” Ball said. “Something’s coming to you.”

“Are you threatening me,” she asked.

“See, she tried to turn the words. I would never threaten you.”

“You said something’s coming to me.”

“I don’t know what it is,” he said. “I’m not a physic.”