Over A Dozen Students Injured In Lancaster County School Bus Crash

May 17, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) –– More than a dozen students in Lancaster County are in the hospital Wednesday morning after their school bus rolled over.

It happened at the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Route 896, around 8 a.m.

CBS21 News reports 15 middle school and high school students from Lancaster Mennonite school were injured, along with the driver. Officials say one student was trapped under the bus.

The students are between the ages of 13 and 16.

According to hospital officials, three students suffered traumatic injuries and the others suffered less severe injuries. Reports from the scene state one student suffered serious injuries.

PennDOT officials tell CBS21 News, preliminary reports show the driver of a white sedan was trying to pass another car on the road but misjudged the distance, causing a three-car collision.

