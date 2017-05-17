AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Joel Embiid Believes 76ers Can Time Run With LeBron’s Decline

May 17, 2017 9:34 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nobody trusts the process more than The Process himself.

Related: Sam Hinkie Banner Raised At 76ers Lottery Party

Joel Embiid represented the 76ers at Tuesday night’s draft lottery, where the Sixers received the third-overall pick thanks to a pick swap from the Kings obtained by Sam Hinkie during his tenure as the team’s general manager.

Related: Couple Gets Engaged At 76ers Lottery Party

As the process moves forward, the Sixers’ future continues to look brighter and brighter and Embiid believes they can time their run with the demise of LeBron James.

James, 32, is arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time. His Cavs are a huge favorite over the Celtics in this year’s eastern conference finals and a win would give the King his seventh straight NBA Finals appearance.

He doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, but even a train stops eventually.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch