Joel Embiid Believes 76ers Can Time Run With LeBron’s Decline

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nobody trusts the process more than The Process himself.
Joel Embiid represented the 76ers at Tuesday night’s draft lottery, where the Sixers received the third-overall pick thanks to a pick swap from the Kings obtained by Sam Hinkie during his tenure as the team’s general manager.
As the process moves forward, the Sixers’ future continues to look brighter and brighter and Embiid believes they can time their run with the demise of LeBron James.
James, 32, is arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time. His Cavs are a huge favorite over the Celtics in this year’s eastern conference finals and a win would give the King his seventh straight NBA Finals appearance.
He doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, but even a train stops eventually.