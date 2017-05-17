Informational Celebration Held At North Philly School For Students With Disabilities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia high school for students with disabilities held an annual day of celebration on Wednesday. It was meant to help families gather information about services available to the students after graduation.

Teacher David Malone with the Widener School explains their 31st Widener Day celebration was held at the school. He says the goal was to get critical information to the families of these students with disabilities in a fun environment.

“We have what’s called ‘a booth fair,'” Malone said. “Different companies from around the city come to Widener Day and they let parents know about the services that are available for the children with physical disabilities.”

Principal Sharon Glodek says while there was music, food and face painting, Widener Day was also a chance to gather a lot of information all in one place.

“We have agencies from our transition, OPR, and also agencies that assist our children with insurance claims, after school living, after care living,” she said. “A lot of it is getting the kids ready for adult life to become self-sufficient.”