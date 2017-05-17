Police: Suspects Strike Car During Pursuit Following Attempted Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is in custody after an attempted home invasion in the city’s Germantown section.
Philadelphia police say the suspects struck a car in the 400 block of West School House Lane, injuring two people.
Judge Denies Defense Attorney’s Request For David Creato Case To Be Thrown Out
Authorities apprehended one suspect following a pursuit near William Penn Charter School.
The second suspect fled the scene, forcing a lockdown at the school.
Del. State Police Chase Ends In Crash On I-95 In Philly
That lockdown has since been lifted.
Officials are still searching for that suspect.