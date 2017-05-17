AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Police: Suspects Strike Car During Pursuit Following Attempted Home Invasion

May 17, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Germantown, Philadelphia Police, William Penn Charter School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is in custody after an attempted home invasion in the city’s Germantown section.

Philadelphia police say the suspects struck a car in the 400 block of West School House Lane, injuring two people.

Authorities apprehended one suspect following a pursuit near William Penn Charter School.

The second suspect fled the scene, forcing a lockdown at the school.

That lockdown has since been lifted.

Officials are still searching for that suspect.

