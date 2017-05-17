Eagles Sign LeGarrette Blount To One-Year Deal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have signed former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, the team announced on Wednesday.
The deal is reportedly worth up to $2.8 million.
Blount, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season. Last year, his second with the Patriots, Blount rushed for 1,161 yards on 299 carries (3.9/carry) and a career and league high 18 touchdowns.
Blount, 6’0″, 250-pounds, clearly provides the Eagles with a big, early-down veteran running back they desperately needed. This likely means the Eagles will cut running back Ryan Mathews, saving $4 million.
Blount will join Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood, and rookie Donnel Pumphrey in the Philly backfield.
Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie were both thrilled with the signing.
