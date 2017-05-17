Dog Nearly Dies After Eating Sugar-Free Gum

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS) –– Sugar-free gum may be your go-to for freshening up your breath, but for dogs, it can be deadly.
The Dalton family almost lost their 2-year-old lab Sookie earlier this month.
General Mills Is Giving Away Boxes Of Lucky Charms Marshmallows
She was found unconscious after eating a pack of sugar-free gum.
“She was completely non-responsive, drooling, eyes rolled to the back of her head. It looked really bad. It looked like she was not going to make it,” said Sookie’s owner, Katherine Dalton.
Texas Man Suing Woman For Texting During Date
Veterinarians say a sugar substitute called xylitol, found in many sugar-free products, is poisonous to dogs.
“She had one of the most severe signs, she was actually presented with active seizures,” said a veterinarian.
After receiving IV drips to flush out the toxin, Sookie has made a full recovery.