AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Dog Nearly Dies After Eating Sugar-Free Gum

May 17, 2017 9:04 AM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS) –– Sugar-free gum may be your go-to for freshening up your breath, but for dogs, it can be deadly.

The Dalton family almost lost their 2-year-old lab Sookie earlier this month.

General Mills Is Giving Away Boxes Of Lucky Charms Marshmallows 

She was found unconscious after eating a pack of sugar-free gum.

“She was completely non-responsive, drooling, eyes rolled to the back of her head. It looked really bad. It looked like she was not going to make it,” said Sookie’s owner, Katherine Dalton.

Texas Man Suing Woman For Texting During Date 

Veterinarians say a sugar substitute called xylitol, found in many sugar-free products, is poisonous to dogs.

“She had one of the most severe signs, she was actually presented with active seizures,” said a veterinarian.

After receiving IV drips to flush out the toxin, Sookie has made a full recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch