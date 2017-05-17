Classes Resume At Philadelphia School Following Bus Crash In Maryland

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Classes resume at Charles W. Henry School in Mount Airy, two days after a bus crash injured dozens of people in Maryland.
Counselors were on hand Wednesday morning for students and staff struggling to cope with the accident.
The school was closed Tuesday for Primary Day.
Officials say four students and one teacher remain in the hospital.
Pamela Goodwin said her son, who didn’t make the trip, has been in close contact with those who did.
“I know the kids were scared. They all called each other, they’ve been talking to each other. One thing I can tell you is it really brought them closer together,” said Goodwin.
Authorities say a car clipped the bus in Havre de Grace, Maryland, as the group of eighth graders headed to a class trip in Washington, D.C.
No charges have been filed in the case.