Democratic Candidate For Governor Urges Impeachment Of Trump

May 17, 2017 10:20 PM

BOSTON (AP) — One of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s Democratic challengers is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Jay Gonzalez said Wednesday that no president is above the law and Trump has crossed a line and must be held accountable.

Gonzalez, a top state budget official under Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick, said Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives for obstruction of justice.

Gonzalez announced in January that he plans to challenge Baker in next year’s election.

A second Democrat and longtime environmental activist — Robert Massie — has also formally entered the race.

Other possible Democratic candidates include Newton Mayor Setti Warren and former state Sen. Dan Wolf.

Baker has yet to formally announce his intention to seek a second term, but is widely expected to do so.

