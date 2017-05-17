Buddymoons On The Rise For Newlywed Couples

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Forget honeymoons – buddymoons is the thing for newlyweds to do now!

According to Conde Nast Traveler, a recent survey from Priceline found that 12 percent of people have attended a group honeymoon in the last five years. Priceline surveyed more than 1,000 Americans.

Traveler reports that buddymoons are on the rise because with many couples living together before they are married, bringing along friends makes it more special.

What’s Your Past Salary? Lawmakers Want To Ban The Question

After actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Justin Theroux got married in 2015, they brought their Hollywood friends Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman and Courtney Cox on their honeymoon to the Four Seasons Bora Bora.

“We had thought about it; we could just do a normal honeymoon or we could go with friends, keep the party going, relax and have fun,” Theroux told Extra at the time.

And buddymoons are not just for celebrities.

Gabriella Le Breton told Traveler that she and her husband had a buddymoon in Switzerland where they met up with friends.

Dog Nearly Dies After Eating Sugar-Free Gum

“We’re both passionate skiers so our dream holiday is a ski trip,” Le Breton told Traveler. “However, because we both love off-piste skiing/freeriding, this usually involved hiring a guide and skiing in a group of likeminded powder hounds, which is why a buddymoon struck us as the perfect option.”

Lia Batkin, co-founder of the planning company In The Know Experiences, gave some ideas to Traveler as to how newlyweds should plan a buddymoon.

“Pick a longer trip with lots of things to see, keep the group under 10 people, and stick to mostly couples,” Batkin said. “Also, you want to be sure the people you’re traveling with have similar outlooks and price points. The last thing you want is to feel stressed on your honeymoon.”