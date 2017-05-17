Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Bucks County Sheriff’s Deputy

EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An off-duty Bucks County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 48-year-old Keith Clymer died when his motorcycle collided with a truck that turned into his path on Route 313 near Sterner Mill Road around 8:30 p.m. in East Rockhill Township.
“Keith was liked by all who met and worked with him. He will be sorely missed by all,” the Bucks County Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page.
Driver Rescued After Dump Truck Overturns, Spills Load Of Stone On Top Of Car
The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Harry Burak, was charged with accidents involving death or bodily injury while not properly licensed and with driving while his operating license was suspended or revoked, DUI related.
The affidavit says Burak was turning left into his driveway when the crash happened and that he was uncooperative at the scene and had to be subdued and handcuffed by Pennridge Regional police.
Police say officers detected alcohol on Burak’s breath at the time of his arrest. Burak’s license was suspended until at least 2023 due to multiple convictions for driving under the influence.
Over A Dozen Students Injured In Lancaster County School Bus Crash
Clymer began his career with the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office in December 2013.
Burak’s bail was set at $250,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 22.
Clymer is survived by his parents and his children.
One Comment