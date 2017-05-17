AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Bryan Colangelo Doesn’t Like Howard Eskin’s Question

May 17, 2017 11:42 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll get a kick out of this.

Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo addressed the media on Wednesday, just hours after his team acquired the third overall pick in the NBA Draft. Colangelo addressed a variety of topics from the healthy of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, to the draft, to the direction of the Sixers.

Related: Joel Embiid Believes 76ers Can Time Run With LeBron’s Decline

But the best part of the presser was when he made fun of Howard Eskin’s question.

“Will the number one pick play in the summer league?” Eskin asked.

“Howard, you always ask questions that are really irrelevant to today,” Colangelo replied.

“But people care about the summer league,” Eskin said.

You can hear the audio below.

Related: Sam Hinkie Banner Raised At 76ers Lottery Party

Eskin, of course, attended Tuesday night’s Sixers draft lottery party hosted by his own son Spike Eskin and tried to irritate the crowd.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch