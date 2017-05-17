Bryan Colangelo Doesn’t Like Howard Eskin’s Question

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll get a kick out of this.

Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo addressed the media on Wednesday, just hours after his team acquired the third overall pick in the NBA Draft. Colangelo addressed a variety of topics from the healthy of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, to the draft, to the direction of the Sixers.

But the best part of the presser was when he made fun of Howard Eskin’s question.

“Will the number one pick play in the summer league?” Eskin asked.

“Howard, you always ask questions that are really irrelevant to today,” Colangelo replied.

“But people care about the summer league,” Eskin said.

You can hear the audio below.

Eskin, of course, attended Tuesday night’s Sixers draft lottery party hosted by his own son Spike Eskin and tried to irritate the crowd.