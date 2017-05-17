Police: Knife-Wielding Man Attacked, Tied Up Girl Inside Barnes & Noble Bathroom

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—A man is behind bars after authorities say he attacked a teen inside a Barnes and Noble in Berks County.

Dustin Cornelius, 19, is facing assault charges after police say he tied up a 14-year-old girl and assaulted her while holding a knife on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble located in the 2700 block of Paper Mill Road.

Police say the teen was going to the bathroom inside the store when she says Cornelius appeared to be holding a cell phone over the stall.

When the she tried to exit the stall, police say Cornelius forced her at knifepoint into another stall.

Authorities say he threatened her and bound her with zip ties.

A struggle ensued causing Cornelius to cut himself.

Police say the teen was later rescued when her boyfriend’s mom came in to check on her.

Cornelius was treated for his injuries and arrested. He remains held on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary court hearing is set for May 30, 2017.

“I was completely disgusted,” said Barnes and Noble customer Cori Huber.

Police say the teen had never seen or met the suspect prior to this incident.

Barnes and Noble is cooperating with the investigation.