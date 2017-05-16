PA Primary Day: DA's Race  | Win $5,000 For Voting  | Voter Resource Guide  | Online Voter Tools What's On The Ballot

Zeoli Show Log 05.16.17

May 16, 2017 5:46 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster denied the validity of a Washington Post article which claimed that President Trump gave classified information to a Russian ambassador. 

3:30pm- During a press conference held today, McMaster continued to dispute the validity of a report that suggested Trump jeopardized national security after divulging classified information to Russian officials.

4:05pm- Charles Krauthammer called out the Democrat National Committee for it’s hypocrisy regarding classified information being leaked.

4:10pm- Dave Chappelle was forced to apologize after suggesting that people should give Donald Trump a chance. 

4:25pm- A Bethel University student was forced to apologize after wearing a Chicago Blackhawks jersey to class.

4:45pm- PA Supreme Court Justice Sallie Mundy calls into the show to discuss her race for reelection.

5pm- Jordan Richardson, Senior Policy Analyst at the Charles Koch Institute, joins the show to discuss the importance of  criminal justice reform and why the conservative base is pushing for it.

5:20pm- The Supreme Court has refused to hear a case involving the arrest of a 13 year old after he disrupted class by burping.

