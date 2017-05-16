The Dom Giordano Show: Lynne Abraham, Rep. Matt Bradford & Ed Turzanski | May 16

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

May 16, 2017 12:00 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Washington Post report of President Trump revealing classified information to Russians in the Oval Office.

9:05-President Trump responds.

9:20-President Trump pays honor to police. 

9:35-Slain DNC staffer did have contact with wikileaks.

10:00-Lynne Abraham joined discussing today’s District Attorney’s primary in Philadelphia.

10:25-Upper Dublin gets hit with KKK fliers.

10:35-Do you live in a bubble? 

11:00-State Rep. Matt Bradford joined discussing the issues of Pennsylvania’s Real IDs compliance.

11:35-John Templeton Fellow and co-chair for the study of terrorism at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, Ed Turzanski, joined discussing the report of President Trump leaking information to the Russians.

