Texas Golden Retriever Loves To Hang Out On House Roof

May 16, 2017 3:11 PM

TEXAS (CBS) — A dog in Texas is literally stopping traffic in front of its house.

That’s what happens when drivers see Huckleberry hanging out on his roof.

It’s a pretty unusual sight.

The 5-year-old golden retriever gets up there from the back yard.

He started doing it when he was about 9 months old, and now he’s an international star.

“We spent our honeymoon in India so to find out that the Indian Daily Times, or something, posted something that was really cool for us,” said owner Allie Lindenmuth.

The family even posted a sign to keep people from knocking on their door to tell them their dog is on the roof.

But they do encourage people to take pictures and post them online.

