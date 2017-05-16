PA Primary Day: DA's Race  | Win $5,000 For Voting  | Voter Resource Guide  | Online Voter Tools 

Tattoo Artist Creates Tattoos That Play Music

May 16, 2017 10:00 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — A tattoo artist is bringing a new dimension to his work: sound!

Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Nate Siggard is behind the idea.

He tattoos the image of sound waves onto people’s skin. Then, he uses a smartphone app to read the tattoo.

He says he came up with the idea after someone asked for a tattoo of an audio waveform of an Elton John song.

“My girlfriend Juliana said ‘wouldn’t it be cool if you could play that sound back’ and I realized that I could actually make that possible,” said Siggard. “So I tattooed Juliana saying, “I love you’ and our daughter on my leg.”

He says the tattoos can go about a minute long, but they may go longer as the idea develops.

