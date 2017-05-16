PHL Airport’s Potential Tower Move Could Means Increased Wage Taxes For Some Workers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A change in taxes may be on the way for air traffic control workers at Philadelphia International Airport.
Officials at Philadelphia International Airport want to move the the Federal Aviation Tower from Delaware County to the airport’s cell phone waiting lot in Philadelphia County.
Joseph Messina with Philadelphia International said, “At this point, we’ve just identified a potential site, and the FAA is taking a look at that sight.”
He says one of the reasons for the new tower is that FAA wants to upgrade the technology another is space.
“In a very very long view, we may need a fourth runway, and that fourth runway would run right through where the current tower is,” he said.
If the tower is moved to Philadelphia county, that means air traffic control workers will be subject to city wage tax and other city requirements, instead of Delaware county, where the tower is currently located.
Messina says that based on early analysis, the new tower will cost around $200 million.