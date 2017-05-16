Phillies Continue Road Trip In Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies continue their nine-game road trip tonight with the first of three games in Texas against the Rangers.

So far on this trip the Phillies are 1-2 after a visit to Washington. For the season, the Phillies are 14-21 and tied for third in the National League East.

Jerad Eickhoff will get the start on the mound tonight for the Phillies. The right-hander is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA. He has really struggled as of late. In his last three starts, Eickhoff is 0-2 with an ERA of 8.40. His last start was one one of the worst of his career. He allowed five runs on eight hits in just 3 2/3 innings in a 10-9 loss to Seattle at Citizens Bank Park.

This will be Eickhoff’s first-ever appearance against his former organization. He was acquired in 2015 as part of the Cole Hamels trade.

Texas is 19-20 on the season and tied for second in the American League West. The Rangers will start right-hander Yu Darvish tonight. He is 3-2 and his earned run average is 2.96 ERA. he has never faced the Phillies.

This will be the second interleague series of the season for the Phillies. They got swept in a two-game set by Seattle at CBP last week.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Stephen Gross of the Allentown Morning Call about the Phillies touching on several subjects including the bullpen, Tommy Joseph and Jerad Eickhoff.