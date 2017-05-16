PA Primary Day: DA's Race  | Win $5,000 For Voting  | Voter Resource Guide  | Online Voter Tools 

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 16

May 16, 2017 8:48 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Amtrak, Charlie Weis, Chris Stigall, Donald Trump, Jay A. McCalla, Kellyanne Conway, Morning Joe, NBA Draft Lottery, Philadelphia Magazine, pizza, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, The Great Indoors, The New Girl, The Odd Couple, Two Broke Girls, Washington Post, What's Trending, Will and Grace

Chris discussed a Washington Post report that Donald Trump disclosed classified information to the Russians, an pizza place delivering a pizza to a broken down train and Kellyanne Conway’s relationship with Morning Joe. He spoke with Pat Taggart, Director of the documentary, ‘The Billboard Boys,’ and Jay McCalla from Philadelphia Magazine to preview primary election day.

6:08 The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian representatives during a meeting last week.

6:35 What’s Trending: The Great Indoors, The Odd Couple, The New Girl, Will and Grace, Two Broke Girls, Harry Styles, RompHim

6:50 Amtrak admonished a pizza place for delivering a pizza to a broken down train.

7:25 Chris talks with the Director of ‘The Billboard Boys,’ Pat Taggart.

7:38 Joe and Mika say Kellyanne Conway never really liked Donald Trump.

8:00 Chris talks with Jay A McCalla from Philadelphia Magazine about today’s primary elections.

8:35 What’s Trending: NBA Draft Lottery, Charlie Weis, Eagles tickets

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch