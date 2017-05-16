News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 16

Chris discussed a Washington Post report that Donald Trump disclosed classified information to the Russians, an pizza place delivering a pizza to a broken down train and Kellyanne Conway’s relationship with Morning Joe. He spoke with Pat Taggart, Director of the documentary, ‘The Billboard Boys,’ and Jay McCalla from Philadelphia Magazine to preview primary election day.
6:08 The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian representatives during a meeting last week.
6:35 What’s Trending: The Great Indoors, The Odd Couple, The New Girl, Will and Grace, Two Broke Girls, Harry Styles, RompHim
6:50 Amtrak admonished a pizza place for delivering a pizza to a broken down train.
7:25 Chris talks with the Director of ‘The Billboard Boys,’ Pat Taggart.
7:38 Joe and Mika say Kellyanne Conway never really liked Donald Trump.
8:00 Chris talks with Jay A McCalla from Philadelphia Magazine about today’s primary elections.
8:35 What’s Trending: NBA Draft Lottery, Charlie Weis, Eagles tickets