Mount Airy School Looks To Make Transition Back ‘As Smooth As Possible’ After Bus Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The community at the C.W. Henry School in West Mount Airy is working to support students and staff when they return to class Wednesday, after a field trip bus crash in Maryland, Monday.

After a day off for Primary Day, Henry School students will return to class to cope with the aftermath of Monday’s bus crash.

Twenty-six students were hurt, one critically. A teacher was critically injured as well.

LATEST: 4 Students, Teacher Remain Hospitalized Following Bus Crash In Maryland

Derren Mangum is the Henry School PTA President.

“Our focus is trying to make the return for students as they come back to school as smooth as possible and show them how much we care,” he said.

Counselors will be available so students can talk-through their feelings, and Mangum says the community is showing support as well.

“We have an event planned for tomorrow afternoon from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. where we’ll be inviting students’ families and the community to come together to prepare welcome-back cards and messages for our eighth-graders,” he said.

The PTA is soliciting donations of art supplies for that project.

They ask if you can donate, to drop those supplies off at the school in the morning.