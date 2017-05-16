Pa. Primary: What’s On The Ballot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is Primary Day in Pennsylvania.

In Philadelphia, the major parties will choose candidates for District Attorney, City Controller, and judgeships.

There are seven Democrats and a lone Republican in the running to replace District Attorney Seth Williams, who is currently awaiting trial on corruption charges.

Progressive billionaire George Soros decided defense attorney Larry Krasner was the reform-iest, awarding him a huge campaign contribution.

Vote In Primary And You Could Win $5,000

Former managing director Rich Negrin finds that odd, given that the Soros fund’s mission is to improve diversity and Negrin would be the first Latino to hold the seat.

The youngest candidate, Jack O’Neill has labor backing.

Theresa Carr Deni is the only woman in the race.

Voter Resource Guide

Tariq El-Shabazz, is the only African-American candidate.

Rounding out the field is former federal prosecutor Joe Khan and real estate developer Michael Untermayer.

For the Republicans, Beth Grossman is the only candidate.

The nomination for city controller also on the ballot. Incumbent Alan Butkovitz is facing Rebecca Rhynhart, while Republican Mike Tomlinson is unopposed.

Nine seats on Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas and two seats on Municipal Court are on the ballot, so are spots for election officials in all voting divisions in the city.

Online Tools Helping Voters Get Familiar With Candidates

Statewide, nominations up for grabs for a single Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat, four Superior Court, and two for Commonwealth Court.

Voter turnout is expected to be very low.

Polls in Pennsylvania open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling place.

Tell your friends you voted by sharing on Facebook and Twitter.